Job fair doubles to benefit teens and employers during workforce shortage

MBL, Inc. helps with job matching and training for young adults.
MBL, Inc. helps with job matching and training for young adults.
By Erica Nicole
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the school year is coming to an end, teenagers in Alachua County are beginning to search for their summer jobs.

A job fair was held this morning in East Gainesville as a part is the ‘TeensWork’ Alachua Summer Youth Employment program. 

The program was created by the Minority Business Listing in conjunction with Children’s Trust of Alachua County is and the goal of this program is to work in partnership with local businesses, city and county municipalities, and organizations to provide real world opportunities.

The president of MB Listing says not only is this providing the youth with real world opportunities, but it’s also helping employers during a shortage of a workforce.

“They need employees, so these kids have stepped up. Some of the adults that may be in their family, they now want to take the responsibility of earning and making money. So this is what we’re making possible and as you look around with all of the people that we have here, this is so inspiring,” said CEO of Minority Business Listings, Incorporated, Wayne Fields.

These job opportunities allow young adults to earn $10 per hour for up to 25 hours per week and participants are required to attend a work readiness training prior to their job placements.

