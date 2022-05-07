Job fair doubles to benefit teens and employers during workforce shortage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the school year is coming to an end, teenagers in Alachua County are beginning to search for their summer jobs.

A job fair was held this morning in East Gainesville as a part is the ‘TeensWork’ Alachua Summer Youth Employment program.

The program was created by the Minority Business Listing in conjunction with Children’s Trust of Alachua County is and the goal of this program is to work in partnership with local businesses, city and county municipalities, and organizations to provide real world opportunities.

The president of MB Listing says not only is this providing the youth with real world opportunities, but it’s also helping employers during a shortage of a workforce.

“They need employees, so these kids have stepped up. Some of the adults that may be in their family, they now want to take the responsibility of earning and making money. So this is what we’re making possible and as you look around with all of the people that we have here, this is so inspiring,” said CEO of Minority Business Listings, Incorporated, Wayne Fields.

These job opportunities allow young adults to earn $10 per hour for up to 25 hours per week and participants are required to attend a work readiness training prior to their job placements.

