Lake City Police locate man who was lost in the woods

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police found a missing man just in time.

Officers say they responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle near the VA clinic near Westfield Square Thursday evening.

There they found a woman in distress saying her friend Michael Fish was lost in the woods.

Officers searched the woods near the last known location of his cell phone.

After an extensive search, they found Fish calling for help.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion and dehydration.

