Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested the dean of Lake Weir Middle School for sexually battering a student

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - “I’m here to tell you the hard work of our deputies who continue every day to protect those who cannot protect themselves”, said Sheriff Billy Woods.

Marion county sheriffs deputies arrested forty-year-old Henry Lee Anderson this afternoon.

“An individual that preyed on someone innocent in one of our schools” said Woods.

Deputies say Anderson sexually battered the student on Wednesday after he picked her up from her home at 10pm for the two of them to exercise together.

According to the girl, he took her to the Lake Weir Middle School weight room where he battered her during a post exercise massage.

“Unfortunately my detectives, because of he position think that there are more victims out so I encourage all of you parents that may think question or wonder ask” said Woods.

Anderson brought the student back home at 1:30am.

“As a law enforcement officer that’s what we call a clue” said Woods.

Detectives were provided with evidence from the victims phone that confirmed her account of the battery.

MCSO deputies took Anderson into questioning, where he denied knowing why he was interviewed and provided inconsistent statements about the interaction on Wednesday night.

Anderson is currently on paid administrative leave and as the investigation continues he will not be allowed on campus.

“Of course any conduct like this there is always an investigation but if found guilty that conduct is unacceptable and it will not be held in Marion County Public Schools” said Greg Davis, Public Information Officer of MCPS.

Anderson is currently in the Marion County Jail.

Jail logs show his bond is fifty-thousand dollars.

