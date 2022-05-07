No. 2 Gators men’s tennis sweeps New Orleans in NCAA Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The defending national champion No. 2 Florida men’s tennis team played like they were on a mission to repeat on Friday night, as they swept their opening round match of the NCAA Regionals against New Orleans at home.

The Gators (24-2) won four straight match points to take out the Privateers (16-7) and advance to the second round of action against No. 29 Miami on Saturday, May 7.

All three doubles teams for the orange and blue won their matches by a score of 6-2 to claim the opening points of the competition.

As for singles, the final three points of the match were claimed first by Sam Riffice, Duarte Vale, and Josh Goodger.

Riffice, playing at the No. 2 position took down Max Heinzel 6-0, 6-1 to make it 2-0 Florida.

Playing at the No. 3 slot, Vale defeated Luke Joujan in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0.

Wrapping up the match was Goodger in the No. 6 spot as he also claimed his match in straight sets, like Riffice and Vale. He beat Matthew Armbruster 6-1, 6-1.

Florida will now host Miami on Saturday at 5 p.m. for the right to advance to the Super Regionals round on May 13-14.

