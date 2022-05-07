Advertisement

‘We are very excited to continue representing the Gator Nation’: Rep. Cammack runs for district three

Rep. Kat Cammack, (R) FL-03
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -North Central Florida Rep. Kat Cammack announced she will run again in the 3rd Congressional District of Florida, despite major changes to the district lines.

Under the congressional map approved during the special legislative session, district three will now encompass almost all of North Central Florida.

The new district adds Baker, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, and Suwannee counties.

The congresswoman said she’s pleased the new map keeps Gainesville and the surrounding area.

“We are very excited to continue representing the Gator Nation in our nation’s capitol and very excited to add new counties to our jurisdiction,” said Cammack. “We will go from six counties to twelve, we are of course very sad to loose Clay County and Putnam County, but who knows what the future holds.”

The map also broke up the former congressional district five held by Democratic Rep. Al Lawson. He has criticized the new map, claiming it dilutes minority representation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking...
