Fire rips through residential building, scathes two others.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire blazed through a residential building.

Gainesville fire rescue crews were called out to the area of 653 NE Terrace where the fire had spread to two neighboring houses.

A total of 18 firefighters were able to put out the flames of both structures quickly and maintained control of the blaze in under 10 minutes of arrival.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

TRENDING STORY: Hundreds gathered at the World Equestrian Center for Kentucky Derby watch party