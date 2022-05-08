Florida baseball scores six runs in the ninth to take series against Miss. State

STARKVILLE, M.S. (WCJB) - Freshman nerves and jitters often get the best of even the most talented athletes, but Florida baseball’s Jac Caglianone never showed any sign of doubt or hesitation against Mississippi State Saturday night.

Caglianone’s rbi double to left field broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the ninth and helped spark a six run inning to propel the Gators (28-18) to a 9-3 series clinching victory against the Bulldogs (25-22).

The orange and blue jumped on the board in the top of the 1st after a sacrifice fly by B.T. Riopelle brought home Wyatt Langford.

The lead quickly disappeared in the home-half of the frame after starting pitcher Brandon Neely gave up an rbi single to Logan Tanner. The game remained tied until the bottom of the 4th.

In the bottom of the 4th, Kellum Clark roped a double down the right field line off Neely, which allowed Hunter Hines to cross the plate for the Bulldogs second run of the game.

State’s lead was also short-lived. In the top of the 5th, Caglianone stepped to the batters box with two runners on and promptly sliced a ball out to left field, Brad Cumbest made a leaping effort, but the ball one hopped off the turf and off the wall, Langford and Sterlin Thompson both came in to score to give Florida its second lead of the game, 3-2.

In the bottom of the 7th, relief pitcher Jameson Fischer induced a double play, but the Bulldogs were able to bring across the tying run to level the score, 3-3.

In the top of the 9th, Caglianone delivered again. Just like he did in the top of the 5th, he was able to put the barrel on the ball and drive a shot into the left center gap. Thompson touched home and Riopelle advanced to third base to give the Gators the lead and set them up for a big inning.

Two batters later, Kendrick Calilao swatted a double down the right field line Riopelle and Caglianone came across and Josh Rivera ended up at third. The insurance runs now doubled the Bulldogs score, 6-3.

Before the top half of the 9th came to a close, there was one more firework to set off. Couple batters later, Ty Evans hammered a 1-1 pitch that left the yard in a hurry over the right field fence. The 3-run homer made it 9-3 and put Florida out in front for good.

The much needed win gave the Gators their fourth SEC series of the season. They are now 4-4 through eight series this spring. Florida and Miss. State will play the series finale on Sunday at 2 p.m.

