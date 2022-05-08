Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested and charged with First Degree Arson

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was arrested after attempting to light a home on fire in Gainesville.

26 year old Natalie lewis set fire to wooden pallets that were next to a home.

Eyewitnesses say they had seen her return to the fire three different times. Each time, she would add fuel to it.

Gainesville police officers arrived on the scene and were able to put out the flames before Gainesville fire rescue crews arrived.

Lewis admitted to officers that she was in the area, but denied starting the fire.

She has been charged with First Degree Arson.

