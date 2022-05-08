Hundreds gathered at the World Equestrian Center for Kentucky Derby watch party

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s that time of the year where people dress up in their derby attire and fancy hats. This was the second year the World Equestrian Center held a watch party for the Kentucky Derby.

“I’ve been watching the derby since I was born. I grew up in the horse industry, this is our holiday, one of our big holidays,” said Taylor Weiskopf, VIP guest.

The event was free to the public but there was also a VIP section which included chef attended food stations and an open bar where people could get classic derby cocktails. As guests of the VIP section arrived, women got to choose their own derby hats in a room full of options. “So when you came in, you were encouraged and able to pick out a hat. My hat came from the party,” said Ariel Sands, VIP guest.

“Most fun event of Kentucky Derby that I’ve been to, honestly it was amazing,” said Taylor Cable, VIP guest.

Everyone watched the race on the jumbo-trons and cheered as rich strike crossed the finish line. “It’s probably the most exciting three minutes in any sport,” said Andrew Kail, VIP guest.

This wasn’t the only watch party in North Central Florida as Granville Plantation hosted a Kentucky Derby gala in Newberry.

