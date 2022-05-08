Interlachen man killed in Putnam County crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Interlachen is dead after a head-on vehicle collision.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the 44-year-old man was traveling westbound on Keuka road before he then veered into the eastbound lane resulting in a head-on collision with a pickup truck.

The crash blocked both lanes of Keuka road. The other driver had only minor injuries while the Interlachen man was pronounced dead at the scene.

