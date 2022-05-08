Advertisement

Interlachen man killed in Putnam County crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Interlachen is dead after a head-on vehicle collision.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the 44-year-old man was traveling westbound on Keuka road before he then veered into the eastbound lane resulting in a head-on collision with a pickup truck.

The crash blocked both lanes of Keuka road. The other driver had only minor injuries while the Interlachen man was pronounced dead at the scene.

