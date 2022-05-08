Mothers were celebrated at the 33rd annual Symphony Under the Stars

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Mothers across Marion County were celebrated with an annual Symphony Under The Stars.

For 33 years Fine Arts for Ocala has held an outdoor concert on Mother’s Day to help raise money for their October arts festIval.

The celebration is all about family, fun, and music as the Ocala Symphony Orchestra plays a variety of tunes.

People could also enjoy picnics, food trucks, and games and the president of the event Beth Cannon said this is a fun way to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“It’s a great annual event, families come out so it’s perfect for mother’s day you have moms and their kids and there are families, and we all enjoy the symphony.”

After the concert, there were fireworks that lit up the night sky.

