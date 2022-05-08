Advertisement

Mothers were celebrated at the 33rd annual Symphony Under the Stars

Hundreds came out to enjoy music, food and games.
Hundreds came out to enjoy music, food and games.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Mothers across Marion County were celebrated with an annual Symphony Under The Stars.

For 33 years Fine Arts for Ocala has held an outdoor concert on Mother’s Day to help raise money for their October arts festIval.

The celebration is all about family, fun, and music as the Ocala Symphony Orchestra plays a variety of tunes.

People could also enjoy picnics, food trucks, and games and the president of the event Beth Cannon said this is a fun way to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“It’s a great annual event, families come out so it’s perfect for mother’s day you have moms and their kids and there are families, and we all enjoy the symphony.”

After the concert, there were fireworks that lit up the night sky.

