No. 8 Gators lacrosse trounces Vanderbilt to win 8th straight AAC conference tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCJB) - For the eighth consecutive time, the Florida lacrosse team hoisted the American Athletic Conference tournament championship trophy, after pummeling Vanderbilt 18-7.

The Gators (15-4) broke a 3-3 tie with five seconds remaining in the first quarter, and went on a 5-1 run to close the first half, before tacking on nine more goals over the course of the second half, en route to dominating the Commodores (11-7) to claim their ninth regular season and tournament title in the same spring.

Danielle Pavinelli scored a match-high six goals and Emily Heller added a career-high four of her own, as the top two goal scorers for the orange and blue combined to record 10 of the team’s 18 goals.

In total, eight different Gators threw one in the back of the net, including Catherine Moriarty, who scored her very first goal of the season in the match. She recorded the feat with 5:48 to play in the second quarter, which gave Florida a 7-3 lead. It was the fourth consecutive goal scored by the AAC tournament’s No. 1-seeded team.

With the conference tournament crown headed back to Gainesville, the Gators now wait to find out what seed and which quadrant the team will be in for the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament.

