A superhero 5k run raised money for an Ocala DJ fighting pancreatic cancer

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dogs, kids, and adults all dressed up in capes and masks running a 5k or mile walk to help raise money for a local DJ and horse enthusiast Jose Rovira who is in the hospital battling pancreatic cancer for a few years.

“Mrs. Jenna she’s a social worker and Mr. Jose helps her with all her community awareness events and so their superheroes in our community so we wanted to put on the capes for them to help carry their burdens,” said friend Tierra Ray.

The run went through the woods as everyone had Rovira and his family on their mind and friend of the family Pam Morrison said it’s been tough for everyone.

“It’s very difficult to keep everything going when you’re so focused on someone you love. So we’re here to support them today to show them as much love as we can not only financially but also just from the heart.”

Close friends said as a DJ one of his favorite events was to play music at the Latin Festival in Ocala.

“He was a DJ and very well-loved in the community she’s been in social work and now works for us and helps so many children and adults through some very difficult times so it’s time for us to give back to them a little bit,” said Morrison.

All the funds raised will go back to the Rovira family to help them pay medical bills as Jose will use his superhero strength to beat this disease.

