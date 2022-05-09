Advertisement

Families in Gainesville celebrated Mother's day in the beautiful outdoors

North Central Florida mother's enjoyed the beautiful outdoors on Mother's Day
North Central Florida mother's enjoyed the beautiful outdoors on Mother's Day(wcjb)
By Erica Nicole
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a bunch of ways to celebrate Mother’s Day in North Central Florida, but some spent surrounded by nature.

From 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., residents came out to Kanapaha Botanical Gardens with their mothers.

As a special gift to all mothers, they received free admission into Kanapaha.

As they made their way through the gardens, some mothers told us why they chose to spend their day in a beautiful environment.

“Well I’m familiar with Kanapaha because we came when my daughter was a child actually, with her and her sister, we had a picnic and they played in the shade. It’s gorgeous out here,” said Savannah Pipkins.

“We were thinking this morning, my daughter and I, like what could we do that would be nice this morning. The weather was nice and we decided to come to the gardens. The kids like to run around and there’s always something beautiful to look at,” said Lauren Dube.

Whether you celebrated indoors or outdoors, we hope you showed your mother some extra love and appreciation today.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

