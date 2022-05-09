Gainesville City Commission approves final redistricting map with the help of residents

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Every 10 years, the City of Gainesville’s Charter dictates that the commission must redistrict with data from the most recent census...and that time is now.

Months of planning and delays, turned into a fast commission meeting as the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously in favor of the finalized redistricting map.

Staff recommended adopting a new map which was inspired by residents. Commissioners adopted the plan which creates two major-minority districts in the city.

According to commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos, some big changes were made as the commission allowed community members to work hands-on with finalizing the map

“I think one of the biggest changes is that district 3, which was more west, is now more southwest Gainesville. There’s been a lot of growth in the southwest portion of our city. A quarter of our population lives there now and I think that was kind of one of the major changes.”

Along with city redistricting, the state legislature approved the new House, Senate, and congressional maps earlier this year. These new districts come just in time for August elections.

