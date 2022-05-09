Gators lacrosse seeded No. 7 in NCAA Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After winning their eighth consecutive American Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday to make it nine seasons that the Florida lacrosse team won the regular season and conference title in the same spring, the Gators were rewarded by the NCAA selection committee on Sunday.

The orange and blue received the no. 7 seed for the tournament and they were also given the right to host their first round match against Mercer after finishing at 15-4, and on a 13 match winning streak. Florida went also went a perfect 5-0 in conference play this spring.

These two faced off earlier this spring on March 30, in Georgia. Florida won that match in runaway fashion, 19-5.

The first round, single elimination match is set for Friday, May 13 at 5 p.m.

