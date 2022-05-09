Advertisement

Gators’ softball seeded fifth in SEC Softball Tournament

Florida hosts SEC Softball Tournament May 10 - 14
Florida softball players Kendra Falby and teammate Skylar Wallace talk during their game against UCF.
Florida softball players Kendra Falby and teammate Skylar Wallace talk during their game against UCF.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The postseason for college softball is upon us and that means the Southeastern Conference Tournament is just a couple days away from pitching a tent in Gainesville.

Sunday evening, the Southeastern Conference unveiled the seeding for the tournament and the top four spots, along with byes into the quarterfinals, went to Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Arkansas won the SEC regular season title, so it only made sense they would receive the no. 1 seed. The other three finished in numerical order, so, they too, ended up seeds 2-4.

As for Florida, the host of the tournament, the Gators received the no. 5 seed. They have the honor of awaiting the winner of no. 12 Texas A&M and no. 13 South Carolina.

