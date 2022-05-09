Gators’ women’s tennis team defeats Seminoles for spot in NCAA Super Regionals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The third and final match of the spring between No. 16 Florida and No. 35 Florida State in women’s tennis ended just like the previous two contests between the rival schools - with the orange and blue winning in convincing fashion.

Except this time, the stakes were a bit higher...

The Gators (21-6) hosted the Seminoles (15-11) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Alfred Ring Tennis Complex, and smashed them 4-1 to advance to the Super Regional round of play.

The orange and blue took the first point of the match by winning two-out-of-three doubles matches.

Alicia Dudeney and McCartney Kessler won the no. 1 doubles contest, 6-3 against Petra Hule and Anna Arkadianu. Then, the duo of Bente Spee and Marlee Zein were able to close out Vic Allen and Kianah Motosono, 6-0 to go ahead, 1-0.

In singles, Zein wasted little time at the no. 2 position by winning in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3 to push the orange and blue up to 2-0.

Dudeney actually lost the opening set, but showed true resolve by winning the second and third sets, 6-0, 6-0.

Sarah Dalstrom put the finishing touches on the match, as she claimed victory to secure the fourth and final necessary point with a 6-1, 6-4 win against Lesedi Jacobs.

Florida will now play in the Super Regionals round of action, which begin Friday, May 13.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.