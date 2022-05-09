Job seekers can gain news skills and workforce gear at Re-Entry Partnership Conference

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Job seekers are learning to not only land a job in Gainesville, but how to keep it as well.

The Library Partnership Branch in Gainesville is targeting people who say they are struggling to navigate the hiring market, specifically those with a criminal record.

The two day ‘re-entry’ conference is offering people with criminal records the skills to join the workforce. Day one started with workshops on job searching, interviewing and working from home.

Participants will leave with ‘re-entry’ work kits on day two which offers professional attire, bus passes, electronic devices and a library card.

“I’m gonna be talking about the life skills, so once you get a job that’s kind of part of the journey. You’ve got to be able to jeep the job, and so I’ll be talking a little bit about that, that emotional intelligence and those skills that you need to keep the job you just got,” said Laurie Brown, Assistant Director at UF Office of Professional & Workforce Development.

The Alachua County Library District is leading the conference along with Partnership for Strong Families and the University of Florida.

The conference is happening ahead of a community job and resource fair towards the end of the month. It’s scheduled for May 23rd at the Downtown Gainesville Library and open to everyone.

