Lake City man arrested after a Mother’s Day shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is in jail on a nearly $100,000 bond after a Mother’s Day shooting.

According to lake city police department reports, 32-year old Jerry Lewis was arrested Sunday morning.

He allegedly shot into homes near north east Colorado Terrace and north east Montana Street.

One home was hit but no one was injured.

Lewis was pulled over and several drugs including meth and cocaine were found in his vehicle along with a hand gun.

Lewis is being held in the Alachua County Jail on multiple charges.

His bond is $92,000 dollars.

