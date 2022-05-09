MCPS recognized for ‘exemplary’ curriculum on Black history education

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in north-central Florida are learning about the history and contributions of African Americans to society. Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) has gone above and beyond to make sure students know.

Marion County is now the 11th school district in Florida to earn “exemplary status” for its black history curriculum. Social Studies Program Specialist Lindsey Barber said this is something they’ve been working on for four years.

“We had some things here locally that are not necessarily in a mainstream textbook that we in our community felt we needed to do justice to,” she said.

The distinction comes from the state African American History Task Force. 27 years ago, Patrick Coggins worked as a consultant with the state on that bill and was the first vice-chair of the task force. He was the person who developed the “exemplary status” honor.

“In 1994, Florida passed a law, Florida statute 1003.42. It required that public schools in [kindergarten] through 12, teach American and African American studies,” Coggins said.

Coggins did express that this law focuses on the history of African Americans and their contributions to the country and state, and does not incorporate ideas of critical race theory.

”Critical race theory is a separate issue. It has nothing to do with this statute,” he said. What teachers have to do on a day-by-day basis is teach about emancipation, teach about the enslavement process, all of those are in the curriculum and teachers don’t have to get involved in this critical race theory.”

There are six requirements schools must meet in order to be “Identified as an Exemplary School District.”

- School board approval

- Professional development for training teachers, students, and school staff

- Establish African American studies curriculum

- Evidence that curriculum content appears in lesson plans

- University collaboration

- Community and parent partnership

“We had an opportunity here for teachers to come in and explore some Florida things,” Barber said. “We are faithfully and efficiently integrating this into our classrooms...It should be year-round, it should be infused into everything we do.”

