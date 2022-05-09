Middle school dean out on bond, after being arrested for sexual battery of a student

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Henry Lee Anderson who is a dean at Lake Weir Middle School.

Deputies say a victim came forward saying he sexually battered her.

The victim told deputies Anderson picked her up from her home at 10 pm Wednesday night to exercise.

According to the girl, Anderson took her to the weight room at the lake weir middle school where he battered her during a post-exercise massage.

The sheriff says he hopes this serves as a reminder to parents to check in with their kids more often.

Anderson is on paid administrative leave as legal proceedings move forward.

