Ocala CEP highlights a preschool in Ocala that uses the hands-on experience philosophy
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hands-on experience can usually be the best teacher.
Our friends from the CEP share with us how a preschool in Ocala takes that philosophy and helps children learn from experience.
