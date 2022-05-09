Advertisement

Ocala CEP highlights a preschool in Ocala that uses the hands-on experience philosophy

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hands-on experience can usually be the best teacher.

Our friends from the CEP share with us how a preschool in Ocala takes that philosophy and helps children learn from experience.

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur’s choice to use retail to express creativity

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights a preschool in Ocala that uses the hands-on experience philosophy
Ocala CEP highlights a preschool in Ocala that uses the hands-on experience philosophy
The ban may begin to affect some restaurants in Gainesville
Ban on open containers in Gainesville