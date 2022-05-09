Advertisement

A Palatka man is in jail for misuse of 911

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) -A Palatka man is in jail after making multiple false phone calls to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Suwannee County Sheriff’s office, 31 year old Billie Ayala was arrested early Saturday morning.

Deputies say he reported a kidnapping that did not happen.

Later that morning, Ayala is accused of reporting an overdose at an address that didn’t exist.

Ayala was caught after deputies tracked his phone down and found him walking along CR 136

He is in jail on two counts of misuse of 911.

