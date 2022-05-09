Advertisement

RTS Summer Schedule comes to an end

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville regional transit system’s summer break schedule ends today.

After the week long reduced service hours break, RTS will be back to its normal schedule starting tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

TRENDING STORY: A superhero 5k run raised money for an Ocala DJ fighting pancreatic cancer

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Two people are in the hospital after a major accident in Marion county.
Two people hospitalized after vehicle overturned in Marion County
Two people are in the hospital after a major accident in Marion county.
Two people hospitalized after vehicle overturned in Marion County
RTS Summer Schedule comes to an end
RTS Summer Schedule comes to an end
Restaurant workers say they're disappointed in the decision to ban open containers
Enjoy your drinks while you can: Gainesville’s open container ordinance may come back