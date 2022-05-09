Advertisement

Russell Report: NCAA’s policy on athlete benefits for name and likeness might see more change

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A growing number of college athletes are participating in the NCAA’s policy allowing them to benefit from their name, image, and likeness.

In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell tells us why he’s expecting the rules to change again.

TRENDING STORY: Gators lacrosse seeded No. 7 in NCAA Tournament

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Gators defeat Liberty, 14-6
Gators lacrosse seeded No. 7 in NCAA Tournament
Florida softball players Kendra Falby and teammate Skylar Wallace talk during their game...
Gators’ softball seeded fifth in SEC Softball Tournament
The Florida women's tennis team circles up before a match.
Gators’ women’s tennis team defeats Seminoles for spot in NCAA Super Regionals
Sterlin Thompson walks to the dugout after hitting a home run.
Florida baseball sweeps series with Mississippi State