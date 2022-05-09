Russell Report: NCAA’s policy on athlete benefits for name and likeness might see more change

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A growing number of college athletes are participating in the NCAA’s policy allowing them to benefit from their name, image, and likeness.

In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell tells us why he’s expecting the rules to change again.

TRENDING STORY: Gators lacrosse seeded No. 7 in NCAA Tournament

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.