State Agriculture Department providing free vegetable seeds to the public

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re interested in starting a vegetable garden the state AG Department is willing to help you put down some roots.

Free seed starter packs will be available at nearly 60 Universities of Florida IFAS locations across the state.

In north-central Florida, seeds are being distributed in Alachua, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Putnam counties.

Each person is allowed to take three seed packets home.

Several different varieties of vegetables and tomatoes are available.

TRENDING STORY:

Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

