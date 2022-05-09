State Agriculture Department providing free vegetable seeds to the public

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re interested in starting a vegetable garden the state AG Department is willing to help you put down some roots.

Free seed starter packs will be available at nearly 60 Universities of Florida IFAS locations across the state.

In north-central Florida, seeds are being distributed in Alachua, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Putnam counties.

Each person is allowed to take three seed packets home.

Several different varieties of vegetables and tomatoes are available.

TRENDING STORY: Enjoy your drinks while you can: Gainesville’s open container ordinance may come back

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.