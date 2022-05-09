Summer activities heating up around Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With summer quickly approaching, the city of Gainesville is offering several programs for kids and teens.

The city has a summer day camp for 1st through 5th graders and another for middle schoolers.

It starts June 6th

Cost for Gainesville residents is $116.

Swim lessons are also available for all ages.

Price per city resident is just over $50.

Lessons begin May 31st at the Andrew Mickle Pool and June 6th at the Dwight Hunter Pool.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City man arrested after a Mother’s Day shooting

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.