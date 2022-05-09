Advertisement

Summer activities heating up around Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With summer quickly approaching, the city of Gainesville is offering several programs for kids and teens.

The city has a summer day camp for 1st through 5th graders and another for middle schoolers.

It starts June 6th

Cost for Gainesville residents is $116.

Swim lessons are also available for all ages.

Price per city resident is just over $50.

Lessons begin May 31st at the Andrew Mickle Pool and June 6th at the Dwight Hunter Pool.

