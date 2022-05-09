Two people hospitalized after vehicle overturned in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are in the hospital after a major accident in Marion county.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a black SUV was at the intersection of NW 115th street.

They say the vehicle overturned, the cause is still unknown.

The driver was taken to the Ocala regional medical center and a child passenger was air lifted to UF Health Shands.

TV20 will continue to bring updates as we learn more.

