Two people hospitalized after vehicle overturned in Marion County

Two people hospitalized after vehicle overturned in Marion County
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are in the hospital after a major accident in Marion county.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a black SUV was at the intersection of NW 115th street.

They say the vehicle overturned, the cause is still unknown.

The driver was taken to the Ocala regional medical center and a child passenger was air lifted to UF Health Shands.

TV20 will continue to bring updates as we learn more.

TRENDING STORY: A superhero 5k run raised money for an Ocala DJ fighting pancreatic cancer

