To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Regional General Hospital CEO Jorge Perez is going to federal court in Jacksonville.

Perez and his associates were accused of defrauding federal and private insurers out of millions of dollars.

The court will hear his case on Monday.

Residents who are facing obstacles for employment are welcomed to gain job skills at a two-day event.

The Re-entry Partnership Conference, spearheaded by the Alachua County Library District and partnership for Strong Families, is for individuals with criminal backgrounds and others with employment challenges.

The conference is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the Library Partnership Branch in Gainesville.

RELATED STORY: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

This Tuesday is the 15th anniversary of the Bugaboo Wildfire.

Columbia County officials had to call a state of emergency in response to this fire, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate.

The fire is considered to be the largest wildfire in both Florida and Georgia history.

We take the time to honor the first responders that took action during that time.

The Appleton Museum will be having a preview for its Finding Beauty Exhibition on Thursday.

Finding Beauty merges costume drawings and more from Ocala Civic Theater’s production of Beauty and the Beast.

Along with showcasing the inspiration objects, the exhibition also highlights the creative design process and how a static object, can eventually become the costume for a living actor.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.