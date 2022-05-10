Advertisement

44 School-related employees of the year are being recognized by Alachua County school officials

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials are announcing the school-related employees of the year.

They are recognizing the 44 winners at the first in-person celebration since 2019.

TRENDING STORY: Middle school dean out on bond after being arrested for sexual battery of a student

Each honoree will get gifts community members donated and a check for $110 to represent the 100% they give to their jobs.

This event will be held at the Ironwood Golf Course from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Change Comes Now is protesting to prosecute two Lowell Correctional Institution officers that...
Change Comes Now is protesting to prosecute two Lowell Correctional Institution officers that attacked an inmate
Change Comes Now is protesting to prosecute two Lowell Correctional Institution officers that...
Change Comes Now is protesting to prosecute two Lowell Correctional Institution officers that attacked an inmate
Alachua County commissioners will consider creating two special districts
Alachua County commissioners will consider creating two special districts
FHP is investigating an ATV crash that left a 12-year-old in the hospital
FHP is investigating an ATV crash that left a 12-year-old in the hospital