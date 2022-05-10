44 School-related employees of the year are being recognized by Alachua County school officials

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials are announcing the school-related employees of the year.

They are recognizing the 44 winners at the first in-person celebration since 2019.

Each honoree will get gifts community members donated and a check for $110 to represent the 100% they give to their jobs.

This event will be held at the Ironwood Golf Course from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

