Alachua County commissioners green light bus stop improvements for Gainesville RTS

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville’s Regional Transit system is getting a refresh and it’s coming from Alachua County commissioners.

“Well because of covid, and dealing with RTS and ridership, we had to delay it until now,” said Alachua County’s Public Works Director, Ramon Gavarrete.

The group unanimously approved a plan to spend nearly $345,000 to improve 24 bus stops throughout the county. Although, staff members said that cost can change during the bid process.

“We cannot hit one estimate right now,” added Gavarrete. “When you estimate something today, tomorrow it’s going to be more. Although these numbers might be a little conservative right now, I’m just letting the board now that by the time the bids come in, we’re gonna have to look at the numbers.”

The budget item was pitched as a way to get more people to ride the bus, particularly on Southwest 8th Ave.

“I ride RTS everyday for fun,” said Gainesville resident, Angelene Quarterman. She’s a daily RTS rider for doctor’s appointments, grocery store runs and socialization. She recently suffered from a stroke which left her disabled but says that has not stopped her from getting on board.

“Like, [what] could be better for RTS, like when it’s raining all the bus stops should be having a cover so we can sit under to keep us from getting wet and they should run longer than they do,” said Quarterman.

The bid process for the project construction is expected to take 90 days and once construction is complete, RTS officials are responsible for maintaining the new bus stop shelters.

