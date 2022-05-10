Alachua County commissioners will consider creating two special districts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners are meeting.

They will consider creating two special districts.

This is to start the process of constructing major housing and retail developments.

It would be made around I-75 and Northwest 39th Avenue.

This meeting starts at 11:30 a.m.

