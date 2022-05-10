Alachua County commissioners will consider creating two special districts
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners are meeting.
They will consider creating two special districts.
This is to start the process of constructing major housing and retail developments.
It would be made around I-75 and Northwest 39th Avenue.
This meeting starts at 11:30 a.m.
