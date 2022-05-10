Buchholz softball pitcher Bailey Quire signs with Northern Vermont

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -At first, Buchholz senior Bailey Quire was reluctant to pursuing pitching in softball. Now, as her senior year draws to a close, Quire finds herself committing to a college to do exactly that.

Quire signed with Northern Vermont-Lyndon on Monday. The Hornets are a DIII program that finished 17-13 this season.

Quire was the Bobcats’ leader in wins, innings pitched, and appearances in her senior season and held a 3.39 ERA, according to Maxpreps. She feels ready to embrace the challenge of moving far from Gainesville.

“I was very hesitant obviously, it’s about 1,200 miles from home and I’m leaving my twin sister for the first time,” said Quire. “But I didn’t feel like I was leaving home and going somewhere empty, I was going somewhere where I’d have a second home.”

