Change Comes Now is protesting to prosecute two Lowell Correctional Institution officers that attacked an inmate

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Change Comes Now is gathering to protest the State Attorney’s Office.

They are specifically protesting to prosecute two Lowell Correctional Institution officers.

Correction officer Ryan Dionne and Lieutenant Keith Turner attacked inmate Cheryl Weimar.

Her injuries from the beating were so severe that it left her paraplegic.

Neither of them has been charged nearly three years later.

The peaceful gathering will be held in front of the State Attorney’s Office from 8 a.m. until noon.

