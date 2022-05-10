Advertisement

Farm Share to host two food giveaways this week

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two food giveaways will happen in Gainesville this week.

Farm Share will be hosting a distribution at Project Youth Build on Thursday.

The giveaway begins at 9 AM.

On Friday the organization will also be giving out food at the Bartley Temple United Methodist Church, starting at 9 AM.

Both distributions will go while supplies last.

