Farm Share to host two food giveaways this week
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two food giveaways will happen in Gainesville this week.
Farm Share will be hosting a distribution at Project Youth Build on Thursday.
The giveaway begins at 9 AM.
On Friday the organization will also be giving out food at the Bartley Temple United Methodist Church, starting at 9 AM.
Both distributions will go while supplies last.
