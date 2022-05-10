Farm Share to host two food giveaways this week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two food giveaways will happen in Gainesville this week.

Farm Share will be hosting a distribution at Project Youth Build on Thursday.

The giveaway begins at 9 AM.

On Friday the organization will also be giving out food at the Bartley Temple United Methodist Church, starting at 9 AM.

Both distributions will go while supplies last.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County commissioners green light bus stop improvements for Gainesville RTS

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.