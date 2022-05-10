Advertisement

FHP is investigating an ATV crash that left a 12-year-old in the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP is investigating an ATV crash in Bradford County.

A 12-year-old was operating it with a 10-year-old passenger.

They were going north on Southwest 147th Avenue when the 12-year-old fell off.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City man arrested after a Mother’s Day shooting

EMS took the 12-year-old to UF Health Gainesville for a severe head injury.

The 10-year-old has no injuries.

Neither of them was wearing a helmet.

