FHP is investigating an ATV crash that left a 12-year-old in the hospital

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP is investigating an ATV crash in Bradford County.

A 12-year-old was operating it with a 10-year-old passenger.

They were going north on Southwest 147th Avenue when the 12-year-old fell off.

EMS took the 12-year-old to UF Health Gainesville for a severe head injury.

The 10-year-old has no injuries.

Neither of them was wearing a helmet.

