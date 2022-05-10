Gainesville City Commissioners held a neighborhood meeting to brainstorm affordable housing solutions

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners are prioritizing affordable housing as part of their strategic plan.

Housing prices and mortgage rates are rising so commissioners scheduled three neighborhood meetings to brainstorm solutions.

“Something needs to happen in order to give people a chance to have a decent place to live,” Malcom Askew has lived in Gainesville for sixteen years and is now a realtor.

He has a first hand view into the the problems many residents face.

“It’s been getting tougher. Prices are going up, rental rates are going up. They’ve all kind of skyrocketed. I don’t know if the demand is getting met with how fast we can create new opportunities, new places for people to live” said Askew.

Malcom was joined by sixty other Gainesville residents, city and housing leaders to discuss topics such as first-time home buyer programs and the city’s rental housing program.

The city has just under fourteen-million dollars set aside for affordable housing initiatives that comes from ARPA funds, the GCRA and more.

“The way that this funding is being leveraged is through the programs where first time home buyers are able to apply for first time home buyer assistance. Or they are able to pick up assistance to renovate their homes to make them more energy efficient” said Cintya Ramos, the special advisor to the city manager.

City staff projects the funding will support hundreds of affordable residences.

Mayor Lauren Poe believes building more housing will help solve some of the problem.

“We’ve got to come up with a longer term strategy to simply get more housing built, especially in the core of our city where there is opportunity to access jobs, good schools, transit and all those things that make housing more affordable” said Poe.

Another workshop will be held on May 17th, and the final affordable housing meeting for the public will be on May 21st.

