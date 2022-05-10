Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested for allegedly punching a woman multiple times

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after being accused of beating his significant other after a night out.

According to Gainesville Police Department reports, 38-year-old Aaron Williams was arrested after he fought with the victim after leaving a nightclub.

Williams is accused of punching the woman in the face multiple times.

The victim has a chipped tooth due to the alleged abuse.

Williams then flagged down an officer.

He is being in the Alachua County Jail on charges of felony domestic battery.

