Gainesville Native West Point Cadet sets sight for Stanford

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville native and current West Point cadet is set to continue her education at Stanford University.

Anna Tovkach is receiving the Knight Hennessy Scholarship.

She graduated Eastside High School in 2018 and is part of the 2022 graduating class at West Point Military Academy.

The Knight Hennessy Scholarship is an international program established in 2016.

