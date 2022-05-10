High school seniors count down days until first back-to-normal graduation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From drive-through diploma distributions to socially distanced ceremonies, high school graduations got creative during the pandemic.

This year will mark the first set of graduations to return to normal in Alachua County as all COVID protocols have been dropped. The sounds of car horns from two years ago are replaced this year with cheering from a larger audience, in addition to music from school bands and chorus.

Newberry High School Senior Althea Wilson said her high school career has been a rollercoaster, from having to learn from home during the pandemic to now finishing up nine classes during her senior year.

She adds it will all be worth it when she gets to mark this milestone with her entire family in attendance.

“I’m feeling really relieved,” said Wilson. “I will be sitting with my fellow peers, hearing speeches and walking down the isle I am so excited”

After four years of playing on the football and basketball teams, senior Lennie Boykin is feeling bittersweet as his time as a panther comes to a close.

He said he’s most looking forward to receiving his diploma from Newberry High just like his father did in 1999.

“He’ll be very proud of me like I’m the next Lennie Boykin to graduate from here like he did,” said Boykin. “All my people graduated from here, play sports here, and just try and keep it going in the family.”

Keeping the traditions of gradations going is something ACPS Spokesperson Jackie Johnson is excited to commemorate.

“Its a nice feeling because these kids deserve it through their high school careers so it’s nice they can come out of it and celebrate this milestone in a more normal way,” said Johnson.

ACPS graduations are set to begin on May 24. For a complete list CLICK HERE.

