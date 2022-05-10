Advertisement

Marion County residents are asked for their input on health issues

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida department of health in Marion County is teaming up with advent health Ocala  and the Well Florida Council to learn about the community’s health profile.   

If you live in Marion County, they’re asking you to take a survey about the health and wellness issues most important to you.  

It takes about 10 minutes to complete and responses are gathered anonymously.  

Health officials say this survey is a vital step to addressing the community’s health needs.  

You can take the health survey here (link: tinyurl.Com/marionhealthsurvey )

