North Central Florida Treasures: The Fisherman by Chope

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us a unique and rare piece of art sculpted by a famous artist.
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us unique and rare piece of art sculpted by a famous artist.

This unique sculpture is called " The Fisherman " by Chope, Ed Chope was very famous for his bronze eagle sculptures. There are only 50 of these in existence and

on the fisherman lays an authentication.

This piece is very heavy weighs up to 75-100 pounds. In a retail setting this piece would go anywhere from $7,000-$9,000 dollars.

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us unique and rare piece of art...
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
GAINESVILLE MAN ARRESTED
