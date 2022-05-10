North Central Florida Treasures: The Fisherman by Chope

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us unique and rare piece of art sculpted by a famous artist.

This unique sculpture is called " The Fisherman " by Chope, Ed Chope was very famous for his bronze eagle sculptures. There are only 50 of these in existence and

on the fisherman lays an authentication.

This piece is very heavy weighs up to 75-100 pounds. In a retail setting this piece would go anywhere from $7,000-$9,000 dollars.

