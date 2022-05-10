O’Brien man arrested after escaping from authorities at the courthouse

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say a probation violator is behind bars after he tried to escape from authorities.

Deputies said earlier this afternoon, that 29-year-old Steven Copeland of O’Brien was at the Suwannee county courthouse when they realized Copeland had a warrant.

Copeland ran away and was later found in a vehicle in O’Brien.

Copeland then ran into the woods nearby.

A K-9 team tracked him down and he tried to run again, but this time was taken into custody.

