O’Brien man arrested after escaping from authorities at the courthouse
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say a probation violator is behind bars after he tried to escape from authorities.
Deputies said earlier this afternoon, that 29-year-old Steven Copeland of O’Brien was at the Suwannee county courthouse when they realized Copeland had a warrant.
Copeland ran away and was later found in a vehicle in O’Brien.
Copeland then ran into the woods nearby.
A K-9 team tracked him down and he tried to run again, but this time was taken into custody.
