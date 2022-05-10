Father and son arrested by FBI for firearm charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son from Live Oak are facing federal charges.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Greg Eward and 44-year-old Dustin Eward illegally sold firearm silencers on their website.

Dustin faces up to 20 years in federal prison, while Greg faces a maximum penalty of 10 years.

