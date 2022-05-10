Father and son arrested by FBI for firearm charges
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son from Live Oak are facing federal charges.
Prosecutors say 24-year-old Greg Eward and 44-year-old Dustin Eward illegally sold firearm silencers on their website.
Dustin faces up to 20 years in federal prison, while Greg faces a maximum penalty of 10 years.
