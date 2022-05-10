Advertisement

Spring football check-in: GHS Hurricanes

Canes enter year three under Dock Pollard ready to back up 2021 success
Dock Pollard and the Canes hope to build of 2021 success
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 9, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In Florida, if it’s not football season, it’s probably at least talking football season. It’s week three of spring practices across the state, and one school hoping to maintain some momentum from last year is GHS.

The Hurricanes made the Class 6A state playoffs in Dock Pollard’s second year, finishing 8-3 overall. The Canes’ resume included wins over Bishop Moore, Trinity Catholic, and St. Augustine. It’s one thing to have a strong season, but a strong program requires consistency. It all begins with this key four-week period, and Pollard is a believer in his team’s capability.

“They are not only picking up the information that we give to them, in terms of the plays and formations, the overall big picture, plus the details, they’ve shown a lot of intensity,” said Pollard.

“These boys just come to compete and we depend on each other and get each other better everyday,” said running back Kyree Edwards. “So I’m proud of that and I’m ready to go to war with the boys.”

GHS plays its spring game against Newberry on May 20.

