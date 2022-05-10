Spring football check-in: P.K. Yonge Blue Wave

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The four weeks that high school football teams get for spring practice is a key evaluation phase for coaches to get a good look at their rosters come fall. At P.K. Yonge, head coach Kevin Doelling has a challenge ahead.

The Blue Wave are coming off a pretty satisfying season. They finished 2021 8-4 overall, including a string of seven straight wins, and a playoff victory.

However, 15 seniors are graduating. So, in addition to play installation and other rites of spring, Doelling is utilizing this time to discover new leaders. So far, he likes what he sees.

“We’ve found some guys who are willing to use their voice and guide kids in the right direction,” said Doelling. “We’re going to be young this year, so it’s good to have a core group of leaders who want to make sure we’re guiding this young folks in the right way.”

“We ended off the season good last year so we’re trying to really keep everything in the same motion how we had it and just keep building,” said Wide receiver Jaren Hamilton.

P.K. Yonge is scheduled to play in a spring jamboree against Tampa Catholic and Zarephath Academy on May 19.

