UPDATE: Court dates scheduled for suspected driver in a deadly crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An arraignment was held on Tuesday for Robert Duncan who is accused of drinking and driving. The dates for a case management hearing were set and Duncan’s public defender requested he is brought from the Levy County Jail for the hearing.

The 44-year-old faces DUI Manslaughter charges. Troopers said Duncan hit and killed Daniel Farmer of Palatka while he was walking along mill hopper Road in March. It’s not the first time Duncan was arrested for a DUI.

Family members of Farmer provided this video of Duncan failing a field sobriety test in January of 2021. Court records show the DUI charge against him was dropped.

Duncan is set to appear in court on June 21st.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.