Advertisement

5k memory to honor Lake City homicide victim

By Tatiana Parish
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 5k run is happening this weekend to raise money for the lifelong scholarship in memory of Grace Duncan.

“We put it out here for friends and family to be able to come out you know sit here in a peaceful area and eat their lunch,” said Lisa Powers, Mother of Duncan’s best friend.

Salt life Co-founder Michael Hutto was charged with manslaughter after Duncan was found dead in a hotel bathroom in October 2020.

Powers said she was very passionate about working out, which led Duncan to work at Hitone Fitness.

The 5k race starts underneath the tree, where Powers said Duncan spent a lot of her time.

Just like last year’s race her mother will be at the start line leading the charge.

Powers said the tree reminded Duncan of God’s hands because of the way the branches look.

Her parents placed an angel in the center of the tree on her birthday.

Registration for the 5k starts at 7:30 am this Saturday.

The race starts at 9 am in Lake City off of SW Heritage Road.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

5k race honoring Grace Duncan
5k race honoring Grace Duncan
The 75th Columbian
Columbia High honors 75 years of publication with award-winning yearbook
Police say children were wandering in the street while looking for food
Gainesville woman arrested on child neglect charge
The 75th Columbian
Columbia High honors 75 years of publication with award-winning yearbook