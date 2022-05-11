5k memory to honor Lake City homicide victim

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 5k run is happening this weekend to raise money for the lifelong scholarship in memory of Grace Duncan.

“We put it out here for friends and family to be able to come out you know sit here in a peaceful area and eat their lunch,” said Lisa Powers, Mother of Duncan’s best friend.

Salt life Co-founder Michael Hutto was charged with manslaughter after Duncan was found dead in a hotel bathroom in October 2020.

Powers said she was very passionate about working out, which led Duncan to work at Hitone Fitness.

The 5k race starts underneath the tree, where Powers said Duncan spent a lot of her time.

Just like last year’s race her mother will be at the start line leading the charge.

Powers said the tree reminded Duncan of God’s hands because of the way the branches look.

Her parents placed an angel in the center of the tree on her birthday.

Registration for the 5k starts at 7:30 am this Saturday.

The race starts at 9 am in Lake City off of SW Heritage Road.

