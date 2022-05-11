Advertisement

City of Gainesville recognized by Department of Energy

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is being recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The city was awarded the 2022 annual Partner Innovation Award.

It comes after city commissioners passed an ordinance that went into effect last October to create a permit and inspection process to raise minimum energy efficiency standards.

Officials say Gainesville is the first city in the nation to use the department’s “home energy score” in their inspections.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County commissioners green light bus stop improvements for Gainesville RTS

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Officials say Gainesville is the first city in the nation to use the department's home energy...
City of Gainesville wins innovation award from U.S. Department of Energy
Fort White, Columbia earn regional victories
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Lake Butler residents are collecting diapers for a widowed mother of three young children
Lake Butler residents are collecting diapers for a widowed mother of three young children