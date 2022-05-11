City of Gainesville recognized by Department of Energy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is being recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The city was awarded the 2022 annual Partner Innovation Award.

It comes after city commissioners passed an ordinance that went into effect last October to create a permit and inspection process to raise minimum energy efficiency standards.

Officials say Gainesville is the first city in the nation to use the department’s “home energy score” in their inspections.

